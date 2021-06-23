Wednesday afternoon around 2 PM we received reports of a high speed chase through Twin Falls.

Witnesses say a black Dodge truck with a green company logo was being pursued by police starting on or around Poleline. The chase also headed down Filer Ave with speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The truck then traveled south down Washington Street to the airport where the truck crashed at the FedEx building.

The driver of the Dodge then stole a running vehicle from nearby and drove away. The driver later rolled the stolen vehicle and was apprehended by police somewhere south of Twin Falls near the South Hills.

Multiple police vehicles were damaged during the chase.

This is an ongoing story and we'll update it as we receive information from local authorities.

