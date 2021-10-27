6,000 Fentanyl Pills Recovered, Six arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Six people are behind bars facing charges related to a major fentanyl drug bust in Twin Falls Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, in cooperation with Twin Falls County law enforcement, Mini-Cassia Task Force, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, a warrant arrest was served at a west Twin Falls home. The six people are facing both state and federal drug crimes. Six thousand fentanyl pills were recovered along with $100,000 in cash. ISP said this is an ongoing investigation. More to come...

