A guy on Facebook asked after I posted Fitzpatrick’s statement who I would then recommend he vote for. I’m not sure I need to pick a candidate for him. He needs to make up his own mind. Are the negatives against incumbent Brad Little and a gaggle of other challengers high enough to still cast a vote for Mark? All of this is a series of weighing pros and cons. Some voters admire Fitzpatrick’s stance on traditional values. He celebrated Heterosexual Awesomeness Month at his tavern, where he also sells alcohol. For some Christians, the latter is a deal breaker, I’m sure.

The Shape of the Earth Isn't a Government Responsibility

A legislator told me his only serious responsibility is to balance the budget. The Governor can approve or disapprove. A lot of the top job is cutting ribbons and visiting schools, dairies, and factories. Maybe we’re reading too much into this, but for a lot of voters, a guy who believes the earth is flat is a bridge too far. Are we to believe that millions of sailors over the centuries have lied, or gone off the edge and floated into space? Are the pictures from ubiquitous satellites part of a grand conspiracy? And to what benefit do we need to claim the planet is a globe versus flat?

I asked a Republican operative, who, I believe, may support Fitzpatrick, what voters are supposed to conclude. His response was, “We don’t have a very deep bench”. Of course not, because otherwise it would poke through the earth!

People, I think, yearn for normal. And while the challenger is a solid entrepreneur and entertainer, he didn’t even need to bring up the subject. I’ve never asked a candidate if the world was flat. Early this morning, I was thinking about a friend. Last weekend, she traveled across the country for a family wedding. She planned to spend another couple of days on her mom’s birthday. Then the older woman fell seriously ill. My friend is still there, caring for her mom, while at the same time wrestling with missing work, which has been paying the family bills for years.

This Isn't an Issue for the Voting Public

Who hasn’t faced a quandary like that and is possibly mired in one right now? These are the real problems we all struggle with, and all we get are claims of a flat earth, chemtrails, and candidates who appear to be space aliens. Here’s a thought. Concentrate on kitchen table issues. Matters of the wallet. The cost of living.

Mark Fitzpatrick is likely aware of the warnings of the last days. The circus-like atmosphere of politics appears to me to be a sign we’re there.