Twin Falls Starbucks Giving Health Workers Free Coffee In Dec

As a way to thank those individuals who work the front lines at U.S. hospitals handling the Coronavirus pandemic, Starbucks is giving healthcare workers free coffee through the end of 2020.

Seattle-based Starbucks announced Tuesday via Twitter that for the remainder of the year, nationwide company staffers will treat first responders, nurses, doctors and others in the industry, to a regular tall or iced coffee. Details were included on the company's news site.

"Our hope with this is to reignite the movement of gratitude and to show those on the front line how much they are appreciated," said Vice President of Global Social Impact Virginia Tenpenny.

This gesture from Starbucks is to be applauded, as our healthcare professionals are completely gassed following months of sickness and death resulting from COVID-19. The Magic Valley--like many other regions in the country--has seen cases massively increase to the point that patients have grossly outnumbered hospital beds and available resources. The current number of U.S. deaths resulting from the pandemic, which has been sickening people all across the globe for over a year now, is approaching 270,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starbucks operates more than 14,000 coffee houses spanning more than 3,000 cities the country, according to numbers provided by a national data company. If ever there was a time to show our gratitude toward those working in the healthcare field, it's right now.

Back in April, the Magic Valley held several events to show appreciation for our area health professionals. We should continue to do so long after this country eradicates the virus.