Twin Falls Starbucks Reusable Cups Discouraged Due To Coronavirus

Starbucks Corporation has announced worldwide that effective immediately customers who regularly use their same refillable cups or thermoses may be forced to switch to a paper cup.

The coffee chain made the announcement this week that customers in Europe and the Middle East, as well as Africa and the United States, should temporarily stop using these cups in this early stage of widening Coronavirus infection, according to details shared by Reuters.

The thought behind this effort is that the risk of spreading the virus increases as people hand their personal coffee cups to Starbucks staffers to have them refilled. Officials for the company have said that customers who present their reusable cups will be offered the standard discount.

The company will still sell tumblers, thermoses, mugs, and other specialty designed, logoed receptacles, but are encouraging customers to use new paper cups as a precautionary measure.The reusable cups have been promoted heavily by the chain in recent years in efforts to combat excess waste in city landfills.

To date, the virus has been responsible for more than 100,000 infections worldwide, and has claimed more than 3,400 lives in close to 100 nations. The virus has also been responsible for major drops in tourism and worldwide economic markets.

For details on how you can personally attempt to defend yourself against the spread of the virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. Keeping hands washed, avoiding people who appear sick and staying home if you develop flu-like symptoms are all recommended.