Then And Now; Twin Falls Shake Out Comments On Opening Back Up

A Twin Falls favorite burger and shake stop that was forced to close down in September of 2018 due to unfortunate circumstances, appears to be well on the road to reopening after more than a year.

The Shake Out, located at 1186 Kimberly Road, is starting to look better and better with each passing week. I had a chance to stop by the location on September 10. Great strides have been made since a two-vehicle accident that claimed one life occurred on September 2, 2018, that resulted in the front of the building being demolished.

A 26-year-old local man was driving down Kimberly Road that day just after 3 p.m. in a Subaru Impreza. The man became involved with another motorist and lost control, resulting in the damage that forced Shake Out's closure. For the past several months, Clearwater Construction has been just one of a few area businesses helping in the rebuilding of the site.

What used to be the entrance to Shake Out--which just a year ago was a roped-off pile of glass, metal, and other debris is coming along nicely. Fresh cement has been finished surrounding the iconic, vintage-style street sign, in which lettering still thanks the community for its support.

Greg Jannetta

Several days ago I reached out to owners of the property for an update and finally got a response through the Shake Out's Facebook page on Tuesday. My initial question through Facebook was if they had any idea of when the public might soon be able to head down and grab a burger or shake.

"No timetable at this time. As it gets closer to be able to open, we will spread the word."