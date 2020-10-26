You Get A Free Twin Falls Taco Bell Taco Wed Thanks To Baseball

October 28 you can go to your nearest Taco Bell location and reap the benefits of professional baseball players who have stolen bases in the World Series.

If you haven't been watching the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, not only are you missing a great battle between the two best teams in Major League Baseball, but you may not be aware you have earned a free taco thanks to some stellar baserunning.

The 2020 World Series, "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco," promotion means since multiple bases have already been stolen by each team, you get rewarded with a free Doritos Locos Taco on October 28. The Dodgers currently lead the series 3-2, and can win the championship on Tuesday night with another victory.

A Dodgers win Tuesday night would give the team its first World Series title since 1988. Taco Bell will offer one taco per pickup taker on Wednesday. Delivery is not included in this promotion.

Right fielder Mookie Betts of Los Angeles registered the first stolen base in the series in game one. Residents in all 50 states are eligible for the promotion. Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes are excluded. A phone call to the Twin Falls Taco Bell on Monday morning verified the restaurant is taking part in the promotion.

The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking their first World Series championship. The team became part of Major League Baseball in 1998. Pitchers for game six are Blake Snell (Tampa Bay) and Tony Gonsolin (Los Angeles).

This year's world series is being played with limited ticket sales due to COVID-19. The neutral stadium chosen for the series is Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, which is home to the Texas Rangers.