TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-At least two people are dead and more missing after two planes crash over a north Idaho lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to a report of an airplane that crashed into Coeur d'Alene Lake at around 2:20 p.m. in an area of Powderhorn Bay on July 5. The sheriff's office said several agencies including US Coast Guard Units, Fire Units from Worley Fire, CDA Fire and Eastside Fire responded to the area. Witnesses told the sheriff's office they had seen two aircraft collide and fell into the water.

The sheriff's office said they had found the two airplanes in about 127 feet of water and pulled two victims from the water which have not been identified. There were a total of eight passengers and crew in the two planes, none survived. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said it was working to verify the type of aircraft that had collided and is working with the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation.