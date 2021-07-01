Small Plane Crashes in Twin Falls County

FILER, Idaho (KLIX)-A small aircraft crashed and ended on its top south of Filer Wednesday evening.

Images shared on social media show a small single engine aircraft on its top, but intact. The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 93. Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Lori Stewart said the pilot and sole occupant, 49-year-old Marc Williams, of Fallon, Nevada had made it out of the aircraft unscathed. Earlier reports indicated that witnesses had seen three people get out of the airplane.

Williams had been performing a landing pass as part test before heading home when he lost power. The plane wheels caught some tall grass in the field and flipped it upside down.

