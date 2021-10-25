Washington Man Killed in Truck Crash Near Worley, Idaho

WORLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 50-year-old Washington was killed when his truck rolled and hit a tree early Monday morning in North Idaho. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, the man from Colbert, was in a semi-truck that went off Loffs Bay Road sometime before 8 a.m. near Worley. Emergency crews located the semi-trailer down a nearly 40-foot embankment at a curve in the road. The driver was still in the cab and pronounced dead at the scene. The truck had struck a tree. The Kootenai County Traffic Team is investigating the crash with help from the Idaho State Police. The crash blocked traffic for several hours while crews recovered the truck.

