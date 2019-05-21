Two Firearms, Ammunition Found in Luggage at Boise Airport

(KLIX) – Two handguns and ammunition were discovered in the carry-on luggage of an airline passenger on Monday at the Boise Airport, according to security officials.

Around 7 a.m., an officer with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered the two firearms – an unloaded Ruger .380 and a Walter P-22 loaded with six rounds of ammunition – and 50 additional rounds of .380 caliber ammunition during routine baggage checks the routine screening of carry-on luggage, according to a news release.

An officer from the Boise Police Department responded to the security checkpoint, interviewed the traveler, and confiscated the weapon. The incident has been referred to the Ada County prosecutor’s office for review.

TSA said it will review the circumstances of the incident. The recommended civil penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation.

“TSA officers have stopped a double threat to aviation today. In my 27 years working in and around airports, this is the first time two guns have been found in the same passenger’s carry-on bag,” Andy Coose, TSA federal security director for Idaho, said in the release.

“This incident should serve as a reminder for all passengers – especially gun owners – to double check before they head out to catch a flight to make sure there is nothing dangerous or prohibited in their carry-on property.”