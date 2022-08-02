Latest Screening Technology Being Used at Magic Valley Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest screening technology is being used at the Twin Falls airport to check luggage onto commercial airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration installed an X-ray machine to scan checked baggage without agents having to inspect it manually. The new CT-80 X-ray went into service on July 15, and is located right behind the ticket counter and feed right to TSA agents for screening. The scanner creates a 3 dimensional image of the baggage and is programed to detect potential threats.“TSA at TWF never lost sight of its fundamental transportation security mission, whether we carried out our responsibilities with the assistance of technology or did so manually. The addition of the CT-80 X-ray unit represents another major milestone in security operations at TWF,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in a prepared statement. “This new, high-capacity upgrade will ensure that TSA’s screening operations are efficient while delivering the highest level of security.” The new scanner can handle more than 300 bags an hour.

