Loaded Gun Found in Carry-on Bag at Twin Falls Airport

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Security at the airport in Twin Falls discovered and confiscated a loaded pistol at the security check point this morning.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, officers found the loaded North American Arms revolver in a carry-on bag belonging to a male traveler at around 5:50 a.m. at the Magic Valley Airport, it was seen on the security x-ray screen and it had five rounds of ammunition in it.

Twin Falls Police were called by security who responded and interviewed the man; the gun was confiscated. The traveler was cleared to fly and his case was sent to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office. The TSA is considering if a civil penalty can be applied to the incident.

Officials say this is the first loaded firearm to be found in a carry-on bag at the Magic Valley Airport and the second to be found in Idaho. The man will have his Trusted Traveler status and TSA Pre-check expedited screening benefits revoked for a time.