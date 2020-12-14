Two Idaho Teenagers Killed Near Star

Idaho State Police say two kids were killed early Sunday morning. Near Star. Three teens were riding in a car when the driver somehow lost control. The older model Chevy Malibu rolled over. Then it skidded into a pole. Three teens were taken to the hospital. Two have since died.

The crash remains under investigation and the timing is tragic. Less than two weeks before Christmas, this is going to leave a huge hole in the hearts of surviving family members. The two teenagers killed weren’t wearing seatbelts. The accident happened at Can Ada Road at Chinden Boulevard. It wasn’t long after midnight.