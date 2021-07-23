TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were killed and a third missionary from Idaho injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural New Mexico on Thursday.

Church officials announced Friday the deaths of Montana native Tyson Haycock and Utah native Michael Davis, both 20, who were involved in a head-on crash in western New Mexico. A third missionary from Roberts, Idaho, Britton Berrett was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Albuquerque. Haycock, of Miles City, had started his mission in June while Davis had just a few weeks before he returned home to Corinne. Ramah Navajo Police Department said in a notice on social media the crash happened on Bureau of Indian Affairs Route 125 near the small community of Mountain View on the Ramah Navajo Indian Reservation.

The church said in a statement, "Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them. We pray that their families, friends and the missionaries they have served alongside will all feel God’s love and peace during this difficult time."

Get our free mobile app