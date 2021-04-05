Burley to Get Latter-day Saint Temple

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints learned during their biannual meeting a new temple will be built in Burley, Idaho.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced on Sunday 20 new temples will be built worldwide, including one in Burley. Currently the nearest Latter-day Saint temple in the Magic Valley is in Twin Falls; other temples are located in Boise and Idaho Falls, with one under construction in Pocatello.

Pocatello temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints under construction. Benito Baeza

The church did not indicate when construction of the Burley temple will begin or the exact location. The temple in Burley will be the seventh temple for the state of Idaho. All temples in Idaho are located in the southern half of the state. A temple in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known by their unofficial name as Mormons, is a place where church members carry out specific ceremonies such as marriages and baptisms for people who have passed away, among other activities considered sacred.

Burley is home to more than 460,000 church members, with 1,200 congregations, according to the church. Temples will also be built in nearby Elko, Nevada and Helena, Montana.

