Two Men Fall From Factory Roof in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after falling from a food processor building. According to Heyburn Fire and Rescue, crews responded shortly after noon for reports of three people that had fallen off a roof. Emergency responders found two men that had fallen roughly 20 feet from the factory roof along with a piece of equipment that landed in a dump truck. One of the men had to be flown to a hospital, the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born