Fire Damages Heyburn House

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was hurt in a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Heyburn. According to Heyburn Fire and Rescue, fire crews were called out at 5:45 a.m. to a house fire on the 1500 block of 18th Street. The first engine crew to the scene could see the west side of the home on fire. No one was inside the house at the time. The East End Fire and Burley Fire Department were called in to help put the blaze out. The fire was extinguished at around 8 a.m. The Idaho Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Images shared by Heyburn Fire show extensive damage to the house.

