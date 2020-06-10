Two Sets of Child Remains Found in E. Idaho, Chad Daybell Charged

UPDATE: The family of Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan told various news outlets, including easternidahonews.com, that the remains found in eastern Idaho are that of the two missing children. This has not been confirmed or disputed by authorities.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Chad Daybell has made his initial court appearance in an eastern Idaho courtroom on two felony charges of destruction, alteration, and or concealment of evidence.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in a broadcast court proceeding via KTVB News, Chad Daybell appeared in court via video conference with his lawyer, Judge Faren Prior and Prosecutor Rob Wood. During the proceeding and discussion on bond and bail, the prosecutor did confirm that the two sets of remains allegedly found on Daybell's Fremont County property are that of two children that are in the process of being identified.

The charges allege Daybell assisted with the concealing of human remains on two separate times in 2019, in September and June. The prosecutor asked that bail be set at $1 million, despite the charges not amounting to no more than five years in jail if convicted. Prosecutor Wood argued the amount was justified given the evidence was human remains and the egregious manner in which one of the bodies had been concealed. The judge did set bail at $1 million and required Daybell to wear an ankle monitor if he was freed from jail and is not to leave Fremont, Madison or Jefferson counties.

According to the Rexburg Police, on Tuesday, May 9, investigators assisted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the FBI with a search warrant at the home of Chad Daybell in Fremont County. During the search investigators found two unidentified bodies; an autopsy is being conducted.

The two children at the center of the investigation are Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who went missing in September of 2019. Their mother and and Chad Daybell's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is in jail on charges of child abandonment.

Credit: Rexburg Police Department