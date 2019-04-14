Can you imagine what it’s like biking all the way from Moscow to Boise? Well, you can just ask some of the fraternity members from the University of Idaho's Delta Sigma Phi Chapter. Every year, the college students take the trip from Moscow to the State’s capital for a great cause.

Starting Thursday, the fraternity members took turns riding a tandem bike, making stops in Lewiston, White Bird Hill, then New Meadows where they camped overnight. According to KTVB , they made additional stops in McCall, Cascade, Horseshe Bend, and more before finishing their 300-mile ride in Boise on Saturday.

The annual ‘Bike to Boise’ is all done for an amazing cause. According to KTVB , before and during the ride, they managed to raise $3,600 for ‘Hope House,’ which provides homes for children that are going through “especially difficult circumstances.”

To cap off the long journey, kids and staff from Hope House got a chance to meet the students from Delta Sigma outside of the Statehouse.