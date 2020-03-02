U.S. Surgeon General Says Stop Buying Masks

Coronavirus or COVID-19 . What he is yelling seems to be counterproductive to everything we have ever learned about diminishing the spread of infectious diseases. Here's what the country's top doctor is screaming.

Instead of using masks that apparently will not protect you and me from Coronavirus or any viral infection for that matter we should simply enhance our personal hygiene and use basic common sense when battling this bug or any bug that could be infectious in nature.

The Surgeon General recommends hand washing, a lot of hand washing, and not just wetting the hands and wiping them on your pants. The country's top doctor says to use soap, warm water, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

He also suggests the simplistic idea of staying away from sick people and if you're sick, you need to stay away from people who are well. Here's a comprehensive list of tips provided by the Centers for Disease Control that you can follow to keep your family as far out of harm's way as possible.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home from school or work when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

One thing of note concerning masks, they do help keep those that are sick from spreading their illness should they need to go out in public. But, those trips out in public should be confined to trips to see healthcare providers and contact with other individuals during those outings is highly discouraged.