Unsafe Passing Causes Accident On Hwy 75 In Blaine County

The Blaine County Sheriff's office issues a news release about an injury accident that occurred Tuesday around 7:30 in the morning.

June 22nd, Blaine County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Hwy 75 near the Richfield canal in southern Blaine County. 55 year old Carmen Rojas of Shoshone was driving northbound in a gold Volvo XC90 when they attempted to pass several cars and failed to see an oncoming truck in the southbound lane.

Rojas lost control of the vehicle, fishtailed and crashed into the sage brush on the southbound side of the roadway. The driver was transported to St. Lukes Wood River Medical Center with non life threatening injuries. The vehicle sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the area.

According to the news release, Rojas was cited for Unsafe Passing but thankfully was wearing a seat belt.

