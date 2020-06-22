Vandalism to Idaho Liberty Bell Repaired, Investigation Ongoing

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-State employees have been able to repair scratches made to a replica Liberty Bell that sits prominently in front of the Idaho Statehouse. According to Idaho State Police, the vandalism happened sometime Saturday evening when a man parked a car in front of the bell, got out and used a sharp object to scratch an expletive into the metal bell.

ISP said workers repaired much of the damage Monday morning, but the investigation continues into who committed the vandalism. Several witnesses have come forward with information that has helped ISP.

State Police said the bell has been a collection point since protests began several weeks ago, sparked by the death of a Minnesota man while in police custody. People have left behind memorials, mementos, and trash at the base of the bell.

The bell, made in France, was given to Idaho by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 1950, according to the Idaho Legislative Services.