VIDEO: Massive Meteor Flare Captured On Idaho Security Camera

We are less than a week away from the start of an annual spring meteor shower that attracts the attention of sky watchers across the country. Spotting one of these fiery, streaking space masses is all about being in the right place at the right time, and it helps to have a camera running on your property.

In case you're unaware, the Lyrid Meteor Showers will be taking their annual flight paths next week. For multiple nights beginning next Tuesday, those of us in North America will be treated to thousands of glowing projectiles in the evening sky. In order to really see them, you need to find an area almost completely absent of any light.

For those that own property security cameras, you might also want to adjust them upward if possible to potentially capture one of these meteors. A recent video shot in northern Idaho captured a very large meteor flash, and is kind of reminiscent of footage recorded in a Boise neighborhood last Deeember.

The ball of fire recorded from a camera near Sandpoint can be seen shooting through the sky over some trees, before flaring up and disappearing. The camera was fixed on a property that featured a few small structures and a creek running through, which makes the video even more cool.

Last summer on my way home from an evening trip to Balanced Rock, I witnessed one of the largest meteors I have even seen streak over Kimberly Road. Its tail parted the night sky in a way that surprised me and commanded my full attention.

I hope you enjoy the video, and don't forget to get outdoors next week for the Lyrid display.

(If video doesn't play above, click link here to view.)

