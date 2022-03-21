Vote In Round 2 Of Twin Falls Restaurant Madness Bracket

We are in round 2 of our Twin Falls Restaurant Madness bracket! We are trying to find the best restaurant in the area. Vote for your favorites and it is going to be hard. We are down from 64 to 32.

We Are In Round 2 of the Mexican Restaurant Bracket

La Fiesta beat out Don Juans. La Casita beat Tacos Villa. Mi Tierra beat out Cheverrias. El Toro beat El Matador. 9 Beans squeaked out against Taco Johns. Janitzios easily beat Taco Bell. KBs took over Tacos Dos Hermanos. Jarritos beat La Herradura.

Round 2 In Pizza/Italian Restaurants Bracket

Maxie's beat out Idaho Pizza Co. Lucy's beat Mod. Olive Garden beat Blaze. Johnny Carino's beat out Domino's. Papa Murphys beat out Pizza Hut. Papa Kelsey's beat out Slice. Pizza Pie Cafe beat Monterey Jacks. Train Station Pizza beat out Pizza Planet.

Round 2 in The Burger Restaurant Bracket

Five Guys beat out Burger Stop. Scooters beat out Guppies. The GR beat out Shakeout. Twin Falls Sandwich Co beat out Burnt Lemon Grill. Idaho Joe's took out Habit Burger. Culvers beat out Arctic Circle. Red Robin beat Fat Clarence's and Milner's Gate beat Koto Brewing Co.

Round 2 in Breakfast Restaurant Bracket

Norm's beat out Abracadabra. Buffalo Cafe beat Depot Grill. Black Bear Diner beat out Yellowbrick Cafe. Shari's sneaked out one to Perkins. IHOP beat 4 Roots. Denny's beat Kneaders. Full Steam in 2nd South Market got more votes than Coram Dao and Curry Junction beat T&T Cafe.

Who will make the sweet 16? Cast your votes!

