South Central Public Health Narrowly Votes Down Mask Mandate
After an hour and a half of public comment and nearly 45 minutes of discussion by the board, the South Central Public Health has voted to not enforce a mask mandate that would cover 8 counties.
Originally, Brent Reinke and Robert Kunau made motions to table the mandates indefinitely and/or until mid January. Those were voted down so the board was forced to vote on the mandate.
The Blaine County board member motioned in the "B" motion with more exemptions listed. Those who were in favor of the mask mandate were:
Blaine County: Angenie McCleary
Camas County: Pamela Jones
Minidoka County: Tracy Haskin
Medical Professional: Dr. Davis
Those who opposed were:
Cassia County: Robert Kunau
Gooding County: Helen Edwards
Jerome County: Linda Montgomery
Lincoln County: Roy Hubert
Twin Falls County: Brent Reinke
The big concern stated by most of those who voted against were liberties and enforceability. Having over crowded jails was a big concern and if it was not enforced they considered it a "strongly worded mandate".
Those who voted for were concerned for first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff. They were concerned for the resources and afraid hospitals would be overrun.
There is no indication at this time if there will be another discussion on a mask mandate in the future,