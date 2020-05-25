Deadline Extended to Request Idaho Absentee Ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans now have until 8 p.m. Tuesday (May 26) to request an absentee ballot for the May 19, primary elections after a judge extended the deadline. According to the Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, the judicial order allows Idaho voters to request an absentee ballot past the original deadline last week of May 19.

The absentee forms can be found on Idahovotes.gov or at any county clerks office. Hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot requests had been sent out prior to the May 19, primary date. According to the Secretary of State's Office, on May 21, more than 415,500 people in Idaho had requested absentee ballots. However, the absentee ballots will need to be returned no later than June 2, at 8 p.m.

All ballots have been pre-addressed to the appropriate election office depending on where the voter lives. The ballots will be counted June 2, with results published later that evening. According to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, voters should mail back their ballots as soon as possible. Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) it was decided to hold the primary elections by mail-in ballot only, a first in Idaho history.