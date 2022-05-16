Where to Vote on Idaho Primary Day? (May 17)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Not sure where to cast a vote for the Idaho Republican Primaries Tuesday? Here is what you need to know. The Republican Primaries are on May 17, across the state with polling places open at 8 a.m. Depending on where you live will determine the specific location you will go to vote. If you have moved you might want to check or if you just recently relocated to the Gem State and never voted here before. Idaho Republican Primaries are closed, meaning you have to be a registered Republican to vote for the candidate of your choice. You can go to voteidaho.gov and put in your information and address which will then show you the precinct you can vote at.

If you haven't registered to vote you can at the polling place on the day of the elections. Minimum requirements to vote:

be a U.S. citizen

'18 years old and up

living in the state a minimum of 30 days prior to election day

be registered

All voters in Idaho will have to show personal identification to vote

you can use a passport or identification card that has a photograph and has been issued by any U.S. government agency.

Tribal IDs with photo can be used

A driver's license or ID card issued by Idaho Transportation Department

A current student ID with a photograph: high school, university, college or technical school in the state of Idaho

or a conceal carry license

If you need more information on Idaho elections go to voteidaho.gov. You can also contact your local county clerk's office for more information:

Jerome County

Cassia County

Minidoka County

Gooding County

Lincoln County

Blaine County

Camas County

