Stanley, Idaho Shaken With More Than 40 Small Earthquakes

Every week I check on Stanley, Idaho. Somebody has to do it. I'm worried that the next time I head up there it may not be how I remember it. There seem to be constant earthquakes in the areas around Stanley and for a few months those shakes have been pretty tame. Over the last week there have been a few larger magnitude earthquakes that make me wonder if something bigger might be on the way. It wouldn't be a surprise as Stanley was rocked by a 6.5 magnitude monster just over a year ago on March 31, 2020. Since then there have been a number of large earthquakes and almost every earthquake story in Idaho since then has been in that same area.

The latest earthquakes, 43 of them in the last week, in Stanley haven't been large by scientific standards. With the largest being a 3.2 and a 3.0 magnitude which happened early this morning.

Idaho isn't a stranger to masses of earthquakes and aftershocks. In December of 2019 the border of Idaho near Rexburg was peppered with nearly 50 quakes. Two years before that in September of 2017, Soda Springs was being constantly rocked by earthquakes. Nearly 100 of them in just a seven day span. Most were small but there were large ones up to 5.3 magnitude mixed in.

Get our free mobile app

You can stay up to date and check the local earthquake tally on the USGS website. We'll also update you here on our site if there are any other significant earthquakes around the state.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year