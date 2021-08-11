Warning: Critical Race Theory May be Endemic in Idaho Schools

The argument begins with parents saying they don’t want critical race theory taught in schools. Then the education establishment insists there’s no such thing. Then the unions representing teachers and the establishment step in and defend CRT in classrooms. Which, again, doesn’t exist but must be protected.

As a parent, you need to be equipped to recognize the potential threat. A program sponsored by Magic Valley Liberty Alliance and the Idaho Freedom Foundation took place in Twin Falls. At Eastside Baptist Church. While you can call the more than five dozen who showed up a small crowd or a large crowd relative to other events, there are now more than 60 people locally with an ability to spot attempts at classroom indoctrination.

Mainstream media is on board with the establishment. “Nothing to see here,” is what they tell you. In the old days, news reporters actually did their own investigations, no matter their politics. The Freedom Foundation has actually posted visual evidence of CRT in some of our schools across the state. Reporters simply shield their eyes.

When the first alert went out in Idaho a few months ago, I had teachers from Twin Falls and Buhl share the truth with me. It’s here in the Magic Valley they explained. It may not be called CRT. Like Common Core it’s often gussied up under another name. As if calling a Buick a Ford somehow makes the car anything other than a Buick.

In Virginia, teachers are sacrificing their jobs because they refuse to run-down their country to appease the socialists or the “woke”. To counter the latter, you need to be awake.

Even some former card carrying leftists see the threat. If you can stomach some strong language from Joe Rogan, click here.