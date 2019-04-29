West Idaho Man Killed When Pickup Hits Parked Tractor

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX)-A Homedale, Idaho man was killed when his pickup hit a tractor on the side of the road early Sunday Morning in west Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews were called to a single vehicle crash on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road at around 4 a.m. Sunday about a mile south of Wilder.

ISP says Fernando Martinez, 21, died before he could be taken to the hospital after his Ford F250 veered off the road and hit a parked tractor.

Martinez had not been wearing a seat belt. The roadway was blocked for nearly three hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.

The Canyon County sheriff and coroner assisted in the investigation with help from the Wilder Fire Department.

Approximate location of crash :

