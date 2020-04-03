Nampa Man Killed in Crash with Semi Truck

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX)-One man was killed south of Wilder when his car was hit by a semi truck Friday afternoon.

Jose Flores Navario, 55, of Nampa was killed a little before 2 p.m. April 3, at the intersection of Upper Pleasant Ridge Road and Allendale Road, according to Idaho State Police.

Navario had been driving a 1997 Subaru Legacy on Upper Pleasant Ridge Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a semi-truck, driven by 43-year-old Arturo Mendez, of Redmond, WA.

Both drivers had their seat belts on.