2015 Wilder ID Murder Suspect Erasmo Diaz Captured in Mexico

A man being sought by Idaho investigators, Mexican authorities and the United States Marshall Service has been captured after six years on the run. The man is a suspect in the 2015 cold case murder of a woman in Wilder, Idaho, and is innocent until proven guilty.

A multijurisdictional investigation spanning the U.S. and Mexico has resulted in the capture of Erasmo Diaz, who allegedly killed his wife, Amparo Sanchez, in a small city west of Boise in 2015, according to an update on the Idaho Cold Cases Facebook page. The city of Wilder is located 164 miles northwest of Twin Falls.

Diaz, 51, was detained on Saturday (June 26), and is awaiting possible extradition back to Idaho. Canyon County investigators gave a press conference and announced the news on Monday.

According to the Idaho Cold Case Facebook page, the U.S. Marshall Service and Mexican authorities made the arrest at a still undisclosed location. The 2015 murder of Amparo Sanchez was reportedly witnessed by the couple's two children. Diaz reportedly fled the country immediately after the murder. The mother of two was shot to death, according to the details given by Idaho Cold Case.

The crime is considered a "domestic violence homicide," according to a representative with the Canyon County Sheriff's Department. This case is an ongoing investigation.

To view other most wanted criminals in the state of Idaho, click here. If you know the whereabouts of any of the offenders on the state's wanted list, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 208-658-2000.

