Oregon Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash Near Wilder

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man died when his small car was hit by a dump truck Friday morning near Wilder.

According to Idaho State Police, the victim has not been identified, however he was a 60-year-old man from Ontario driving a Ford Focus at around 6:30 a.m. The driver of the Ford had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 and had stopped to yield to northbound traffic before turning left onto Howe Road. The Ford was then hit from behind by a 24-year-old female driver of a GMC Yukon.

The Ford was pushed into the northbound lanes and was hit by an International dump truck pulling a trailer driven by a 40-year-old Boise man. The driver of the Yukon and passengers were taken to an area hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours.

