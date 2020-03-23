First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 in Cassia County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is now a confirmed case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Cassia County.

According to the South Central Public Health District, a woman in her 70s tested positive for the virus and was likely exposed to it by travelers from areas with community spread. The health district said the people who had the virus visited the woman's home. The woman is in the hospital.

The case now brings the statewide total to 48 confirmed cases in nine counties. The case in Cassia County is the second reported in the Magic Valley with one confirmed case in Twin Falls County.