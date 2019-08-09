Harmful Algae Blooms Found at Magic Reservoir

(KLIX) – Public health officials said on Friday that harmful algae blooms have been found at Magic Reservoir.

As such, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality have issued a public health advisory for the reservoir.

“We are issuing an advisory because these toxins can be so damaging – especially for animals who drink or play in the water,” SCPHD Public Information Office Brianna Bodily said in a prepared statement. “Until this advisory is lifted we urge you to choose a different reservoir to fish and recreate in.”

The health district said this is the third health advisory issued for a reservoir in south-central Idaho since July 8. The others include Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Mormon Reservoir.

Health officials urge people to take the following steps if visiting any of the three reservoirs:

Avoid exposure to water in reservoirs under a HAB health advisory. Make sure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

Do not drink water with a HAB advisory. Boiling and disinfecting DO NOT remove toxins from water.

Do not allow pets to eat dried algae

If fishing in HAB water, remove all fat, skin, and organs before cooking. Toxins are more likely to collect in those tissues. Wash hands after handling.

Harmful algae blooms are usually found in summer when water temperatures rise, according to the health department, and typically shrink quickly as water temperature drops.