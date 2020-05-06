Western Days In Twin Falls Officially Cancelled

Dang it! We were really hoping for a different outcome. Unfortunately, the Twin Falls Western Days Committee has announced they have made the decision to cancel Western Days rather than try to reschedule it for a different date.

I honestly don't blame them for not trying to reschedule. It is a huge event that takes a ton of time to plan, rescheduling would likely be near impossible. And with so much uncertainty, who knows if the rescheduled event would even be able to happen as well. So as much as it sucks, the event is cancelled.

The Twin Falls Western Days committee released a statement saying:

"This message is to inform all of you that this year's Western Days has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Governor's orders on social distancing and public gatherings. The safety of all attendees and vendors comes first. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to greeting you at next year's event"

The event was originally supposed to be at the end of the month starting May 30th. I understand the sentiment behind the cancellation, I am just sad that this year there will be no parade and all the fun that comes with Western Days.

There is always next year to look forward to though. I bet it is going to be bigger and better than ever.