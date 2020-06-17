Western Idaho State Fair Has Been Cancelled

It is official, the Western Idaho State Fair in Boise has been cancelled due to COVID 19. The Coronavirus cases is Ada County are up and the fair officials announced it will be closed.

The fair was supposed to be at the Expo Idaho and Grounds location August 21st through August 20th. In a statement that they Western Idaho Fair released, they said the fair staff have been meeting regularly to see the progress of the Coronavirus and waiting as long as possible to make a decision whether to cancel or keep it going.

The event is the largest in Idaho drawing roughly 250 thousand people to the Expo Idaho grounds over the 10 day event. The Western Idaho Fair however is planning to hold 4-H and FFA shows and sales in 2020. The sale committee have been holding regular meeting and are creating alternative plans to make it happen. Details will end up going directly to the participants in the near future.

There is a plan to have the fair return in 2021 from August 20th through August 29th baring any further complications. You can see the video that was released and in depth details on why the fair was cancelled, why masks and temperature checks were not going to be implemented and other factors that lead to the decision to cancel the event this year at their website.