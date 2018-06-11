What Grocery Is Cheaper In Idaho Than Anywhere Else?

This seems like a stereotype, like someone heard 'Idaho' and wrote down the first thing they could think of. According to a new study on the price of groceries across the nation - Boise is the place to be if you want cheap potatoes. Right, because Idaho = potatoes.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that a potato item is cheap in Idaho. I guess I just want us to be known for something else and those darn delicious potatoes just keep popping up in studies of Idaho.