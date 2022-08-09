What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?

Rant and Rave Over Lost Item

We have all been in a position where we bought something and lost it in the car, in the parking lot, or even left it at the store in the bag. Unlike the days of yesteryear, nowadays many of us take to the internet to express when something bad or good happens in our life. Recently, a woman found herself in this situation and decided to take to Facebook to ask the person who may or may not have ended up with her item to return it. This is an interesting take, as there is no guarantee that somebody had her item. She bought it, had it on her receipt, but couldn't find it. Would this be your reaction, or would you go about it differently?

Losing an Item you Bought in Twin Falls

If you lose an item you have bought, depending on your schedule, you could go back to the store to see if it is still there or see if they can refund you, but in today's world, there is no way for the store to know if you are trying to get a free one. They can check cameras, but odds are they won't go to that extent. You can buy another one at the same store or another store, and chalk up the loss of money. Depending on what the item is, will determine if this is an option. Losing something less than $10 is not the same as losing something that is $50 or $100. Maybe it was an item you didn't truly need, and it is the universe telling you that you don't need it so you just go on without it. Perhaps you find it later in a bag, in your car, or somewhere else.

When an item is left at the store or lost, typically I will deal with the loss and go buy a new item, or try to get by without it. It is unfortunate, but it happens. If the item is in dire need or is expensive, then I will talk to the store and see if they can help. Maybe I am too laid back about it. Many of us work hard for our money and the thought of letting some of it, any of it, go to waste is tough to stomach. You bought it, and you want what you bought. The next time you find yourself in this situation, what would you do?

