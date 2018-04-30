What Is The Most Popular Food In Idaho?

Not even joking, I'd assume that the most popular food in Idaho would involve potatoes. Wrong. Idaho's favorite food is something I'd never heard of before I moved here.

Finger steaks.

That's according to a report on Buzzfeed . They say this is what their users chose as the best food Idaho is known for. Are finger steaks good? Yes. But I'm surprised they cam in as the favorite of our state. Also, who decided to batter dip a steak strip and deep fry it? I bet they were looked at like they were crazy until people realized that deep fried stuff is always amazing.