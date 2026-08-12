An engineer is outsmarting modern technology. For now! I saw this story in my feed today, and it details a man’s mission to outwit traffic cameras, known locally as Flock cameras, after the leading manufacturer. The inventor put a lot of time into this, and finally arrived at patterns the cameras don’t recognize. We’ve now got an arms race between surveillance and the libertarians who object to big data and data collection. The story I read explains the patterns don’t block images, but confuse the cameras to the point where no data is gathered.

The Design is the Key as it Frustrates the Program

It becomes camouflage. The patterns are also hideous, and you would probably be able to recognize sovereign citizens and objectors easily by what they’re driving. We aren’t there yet, but with window tint illegal in Idaho, would the checkerboard patterns be next? Politicians could take that route, but my money is on the other side. From what I’m hearing from many of our Republican Legislators, the majority, they’re leaning in favor of limiting use of the cameras instead.

The Cameras Will Dominate the Idaho Legislative Session

The next round will be fought beginning in January, when legislating resumes in Boise. There are a lot of issues fighting for attention, but I suspect surveillance is going to be debated early and passionately. I don’t see the cameras going away, but I do see severe restrictions. As for the wraps for your vehicle, I don’t see much of a market.