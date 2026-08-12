I looked at the pump price and thought I could’ve bought gas for a lot less the day before. I had an eighth of a tank when I left work Tuesday, and decided it was time to get something into the tank. It’s not convenient when I get the dinging noise when I’m driving to work in the wee hours of the morning. You meet some really strange people when buying fuel at 1:00.

This is the Price for Voting for Dramatic Change in Government

Remember, I voted for Trump three times, and for the most part have been satisfied with his on-the-job performance. From my perch, the trouble is self-serving Democrats who put themselves over policies that are good for the country, and for the most part, they do performative politics to please the socialists manning America’s newsrooms. But buying gas is expensive, and the cost will probably go even higher before it goes lower. If we wait for the Iranian regime to collapse, price fluctuations will continue, and if it falls, instability will follow. If we take them down militarily, as we’re capable of doing, you’ll pay more, even if for a short time.

Darned if You Do, Darned if You Don't

As Bill O’Reilly says, good options are and were limited. As the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal explains, Iranian attempts to kill the President (and predecessors) make it clear why we’re in this fight. But modern Americans don’t like sacrifice, and would probably need to see a mushroom cloud before taking action. Meanwhile, I’m limiting joyrides.