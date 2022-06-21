What the Clif Bar Sale Means for Twin Falls

No jobs at the local facility are in jeopardy. The new owners don’t plan any changes. The Wall Street Journal reports that Mondelez is shelling out almost three billion dollars for Clif Bar. The new parent company does plan to increase prices after the acquisition is completed later this year. Mondelez has already had price increases for its current products but tells the Journal that surprisingly, it hasn’t hurt sales.

I've Witnessed the Public's Fondness for Clif Bar

Clif Bar has been a good corporate citizen in Twin Falls. I cite a personal experience. One Halloween, the company donated 10,000 bars that our radio stations passed out to trick-or-treaters. What surprised me was how popular the bars were with not only the kids but also their parents. More than the traditional candy being passed out. On that night a fellow in line told me the brand’s peanut flavor was out of this world. Later, I took his recommendation and bought some at WinCo. He was spot on.

Clif Bar Was Created to Put Flavor Into Energy Bars

Clif Bar has been in business for 30 years and turned down one offer two decades ago. The Journal says the company founder wasn’t impressed by the taste of other energy bars. He and his mother concocted Clif Bar.

The Company Will Operate Without Disruptions

The current Clif Bar headquarters will remain in California. Idaho and Indiana are home to production plants. There are no changes planned at the Indiana location either.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.