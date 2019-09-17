Clif Bar Recognized for Environmental Efforts

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Clif Bar, which operates a manufacturing facility in Twin Falls, has been recognized by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality as a 2019 Pollution Prevention Champion.

The department made the announcement recently in a news release, explaining that the Twin Falls plant was recognized for reducing waste and improving sustainability.

This is the second year that Clif Bar has been recognized for their achievements, the department said.

“We are so honored to be able to share the example set by Clif Bar for sustainable innovation, not just in food processing but for any business,” Ben Jarvis, DEQ’s pollution prevention coordinator, said in the prepared statement. “Their culture of commitment to sustainability is truly an inspiration and they deserve recognition for their efforts.”

Several things helped Clif Bar qualify for the recognition, including the installation of a two megawatt solar array that provides electricity to the bakery and, among other things, purchasing high-efficiency vehicles, according to the news release.

On an annual basis, the solar array generates approximately 3,000,000 kWh of electricity, equal to the annual electricity consumption of 300 homes. The company also upgraded one-third of its printers to laser printers, reducing the emission of volatile organic compounds by several hundred pounds annually.

The department said the company submitted an application demonstrating how the facility incorporated pollution prevention into daily operations by reducing raw materials or toxic materials purchased, hazardous or solid waste generated, water, energy or fuel used, or air pollutants emitted.