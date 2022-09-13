What would you do? What would you do if Uber Eats, Grubhub, or some food delivery service messed up your order? What would you do if you received an order that wasn't yours? Going through a drive-thru if your order gets messed up, you would likely go in and let them know, but when the food has been delivered, they leave, and you find after, is it worth it or do you deal with the consequences? If you are given an order that you didn't order, do you do the right thing or do you smile and enjoy that a gift fell into your lap? These are all moral decisions that only you can decide, but what would you do?

Food You Don't Order is Delivered to your House

When somebody delivers food to your house and you didn't order anything, it raises a bunch of questions. This isn't common, as most delivery people are pretty decent, but it does happen from time to time. In today's times, with no contact delivery, it is easier to find food on your doorstep that isn't yours than ever before. There lies the dilemma of what to do after, since the driver has already driven off most likely. Do you keep the food and chalk it up as fate feeding you that night, do you call the restaurant or the delivery service and try to return it, knowing that odds are they can't take it back and would have to remake it, or do you potentially give it to somebody else or try to find the person yourself? Morally, the right thing to do is to call or try and find the person that is hungry, but selfishly, if it is something you enjoy or have wanted to try, fate has dropped it on your doorstep.

Food Delivered, But the Order is Wrong

Going the opposite way, if you order food to be delivered, and they mess it up, do you eat what is brought, return it, or throw it away? Does it matter how they mess up? If it is something you asked to be left off and they leave it on, do you take it off yourself and make due? If you order a burger but end up with tacos, do you call or try something different? The problem that can occur depending on how hungry you are can affect your decision. You know they won't take the food back, but if you call and ask for what you ordered, you now have to wait longer to eat it. Some will say, try something new, or enjoy what they brought, while others may be craving a certain item and nothing besides that item is acceptable. What do you do?

For me, if food is delivered that I didn't order, I will call the restaurant, the delivery company, or both, but odds are I will end up eating for free, as it is likely they will not take it back. When my order is messed up, it depends on how it is. If something is missing that should be there, I will call back, but if it is something on or not on I asked for, or different food, I will make due, unless it is something I find disgusting. I understand mistakes happen and try to not be an inconvenience, but there are times you want what you want. The next time one of these situations happens to you, what would you do?

