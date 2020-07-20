Wow Bao Restaurant Open In Twin Falls

This is a pretty unique restaurant that is open now in Twin Falls. Wow Bao operates out of Sizzler and is a delivery only option. The franchise operates in locations all over the United States and it looks pretty delicious.

I was a little confused when I heard that it operates out of Sizzler, but you can order it online through Uber Eats. The concept is to partner with operators around the country to help increase revenue.

Wow Bao is a fast casual Asian food place. On their menu are things like potstickers, bao (which is almost like a dumpling but not. I don't know how else to explain it), different types of bowls, soups, salads and even breakfast items.

They are open for delivery Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

I have never had bao before but it looks like a delicious food straight out of a cartoon that you have always wanted to try but obviously couldn't because, it is a cartoon. I am going to have to give this a try.

It is an interesting concept, to partner with another restaurant that is different cuisine to increase revenue. It helps Wow Bao with cost of overhead and Sizzler gets some more money. Seems like a win win and a great idea.