What Magic Valley Restaurant Hasn’t Disappointed During Covid?

If you're like me and have been relying heavily on services such as DoorDash over the past twelve-plus months for contactless, front porch delivery, then odds are one Twin Falls eatery has outperformed the rest.

I'll admit, I haven't dined out that much at all since the Coronavirus pandemic began to sweep across the United States a year ago. With the exception of maybe three to four times utilizing the outdoor seating of Twin Falls restaurants such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Elevation 486 and Anchor Bistro & Bar, we've had every meal delivered to our front door. Our unwillingness to potentially get somebody in our family sick with the virus was the reason behind our decision to avoid eating out as much as possible.

While we did endure some challenges from online ordering throughout this pandemic--particularly in the early stages--you can't blame the area businesses. I doubt very much that pandemic preparedness was in the employee handbook prior to February of last year. Nothing could have readied us for what was coming, and is continuing to take a huge toll on the health of the world's population.

I am very much looking forward to getting out and spending some time at our fantastic area restaurants this spring and summer. With the recent opening of the Texas Roadhouse, the upcoming Korean barbeque in Twin Falls and the expansions of other local eateries, it's going to be great to see our Magic Valley restaurants hopefully rebound nicely from the financial devastation caused by Covid-19.

Now, here's my question to you southern Idaho. What restaurant never let you down over the past year as they dealt with the lifestyle changes brought on by the Coronavirus?

Twin Falls Townies - 2021