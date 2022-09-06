What would you do? What would you do if you are going through a fast food drive-thru, you begin to pull out, take a sip of your drink and find it to be watered down or flat? The answer may seem obvious, but think it through the last time this happened to you. Yes, you paid for it, but is it worth going in for? Is it worth turning around if you are already down the street? What would you do? Would you turn around and go back, continue on your way and drink it as is, or throw it away and chalk up the loss?

Watered Down and Flat Soda from a Drive-Thru

When going through a drive-thru, often an order will get messed up. Fries are forgotten or cold, a condiment is left off or on a burger, a burrito is missing, mistakes happen and it is part of life. Sometimes all the food will be there, it'll taste delicious but the soda you ordered with it will be flat or watered down. When our food is messed up, we often turn back or go inside and let them know that they missed an item or that something is wrong, but when it is only the drink, many people seem to brush it off, but why? Why isn't the drink as important, if you pay for it as well? There are multiple options on what to do, but more often than not, the employees are not confronted with their flat soda.

When Drink Order is Messed Up in Twin Falls

There are typically a few options when this happens. The two that most of us take are that we either throw the drink away and drink something else, or we suffer through it and continue down the road. The other option is that you can go inside, let them know it is flat or watered down, and ask for another one. One of the reasons so few people do this is that they are in a rush and possibly have other drinks in the car, while another reason can be if it was handed to you that way, odds are it is an issue and would be given back the same way. Does it matter if you are traveling or in your hometown? Why is it that at Starbucks or Dutch Bros, customers will go back, but at a fast food drive-thru they won't?

Typically I have a drink with me in my car at all times, and when this happens I will just suffer the loss and drink something else with my meal. If I am in Twin, I will drink something else when I get home. It is rare I will turn around or go inside for a bad drink, but for food, I will do it nine out of ten times. Is food more important than beverages? We all know fountain soda is the best, so why is it we neglect turning around for what we want and paid for? The next time your drink is flat, watered down, has no ice, or has too much ice, what would you do?

