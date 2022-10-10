The holiday season is fast approaching and for the next few months, we will all be tunnel vision on the different holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Eve are all in sight, and with them come many great things. Christmas shopping will begin soon if it hasn't already, Thanksgiving shopping for food is right around the corner, and costume shopping for Halloween has already begun. One of the best parts of holidays is the food that we all crave. Halloween candy, pumpkin spice everything, turkey, Christmas cookies, and much more are some of the best things to eat during this time of year. When is it too soon to focus on these holiday treats and which one should you be focusing on right now?

Eggnog is Available in Twin Falls

Many of us are focused on pumpkin spice flavor this time of year, and while it is a great flavor, there is one holiday drink that many are overlooking, and it may be because they aren't aware it is available or thinking about it yet. Eggnog is a drink that many of us love to drink around Christmas time, but with it being a beloved drink, why is it we only drink it for a few weeks out of the year? Many may not have it on their mind this time of year, but eggnog is available on shelves now, and there is no reason to wait until closer to Christmas to start enjoying it.

When is too Soon to Drink Eggnog?

While most of us will wait until December to buy and drink our first eggnog of the year, it is not too soon to start now. It is one of those drinks that people love or hate, with nobody thinking it is "just ok." For those that love eggnog, we wait until Christmas time to buy it and get our fill for the year, but many do not know that it is available beginning in October. Throw out the pumpkin spice flavors, and instead turn your focus to eggnog and enjoy some for the next few months instead of only for a few weeks. Multiple grocery stores in Twin Falls are stocked with it, and Cloverleaf, which in my opinion has the best eggnog, is also stocked currently. Instead of waiting, start drinking now. You have waited nearly ten months, and you deserve to get your fill instead of waiting for two more months.

While most are focused on pumpkin flavors and other such things, there is eggnog to be had, and not many are thinking about it yet, so you don't have to worry about it going out of stock. My son and I love it and have a bottle sitting in the fridge that may be gone by the time you read this. For eggnog lovers, the wait is long throughout the year, and while it may not feel like Christmas yet, that doesn't mean it is too early to bring some holiday cheer home and fill your belly with it. To anyone that asks, no, it is not too early to start drinking eggnog. It is this writer's opinion that eggnog trumps pumpkin spice flavor anyway. Head to the nearest store and get some eggnog now.

